Local high school football coach returns to field after fight with cancer

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - It doesn't matter the sport. Every coach preaches it. Intensity.
It means different things to different people.
In most cases in sport, it's coach speak for the focus and determination it takes to fight through and get the job done. But what happens when the coach is the one who has to learn to fight?
Last year, Collierville High School head football coach Mike O'Neill found himself on the other side of the whistle, fighting for his life.
O’Neill said it just started as a sore throat, but after delaying the news for nearly an entire season, he was diagnosed with cancer – squamous cell carcinoma in his tonsil.
He received 33 radiation treatments over 3 months. Chemo for another two. It was brutal. But five months later, O'Neill was back in Collierville.
O'Neill found was declared 'cancer free' just before the start of fall camp. But the fight isn't over.
