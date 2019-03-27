East High star James Wiseman named Morgan Wooten Boys Basketball Player of the Year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The honors just won’t stop coming for Memphis East star big man James Wiseman.
The future Memphis Tiger was named the Morgan Wooten Boys Basketball Player of the Year Monday.
Wiseman was announced the winner in Atlanta as a part of the McDonald’s All-American Game media day.
The 7-footer averaged 25.8 points, 14.8 rebounds and 5.5 blocks per game in his senior season in 2018-19.
Just last week Wiseman was named the Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
Wiseman will represent Memphis in the All-American game Wednesday. He also participated in the dunk contest Monday.
