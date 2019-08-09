0 Elite Prep program getting local girls ready to play college basketball

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - With a former NBA player as a husband and two daughters entrenched in hoops, Denia Whitted has realized something.

“We don’t pay enough attention to the girls,” Whitted said.

A group of women are trying to change this for the city of Memphis.

A year ago, Whitted – along with fellow co-founder Celia Newman – formed Elite Prep. The goal is to develop girls’ basketball players on and off the court.

This includes college entrance exams, financial aid applications and professional development.

The program relies on the three “B’s:” ball, beauty and boss.

“The ball, beauty, boss,” Newman said. “It really could show women and girls here in the city you can be pretty, but you can hoop and play ball and then we also show them how to be a boss outside of the sport.”

A $1,000 scholarship is given to one local high school player each year as well. This brings in another element of the She Got Game league for former college and pro players from the area.

This helps fund scholarships.

“Coming to the doors, paying the entry fee and actually the girls playing to be a part of the league helps us to give back,” Whitted said.

Mitchell coach and former WNBA player Ashley Shields said female basketball players need more exposure for growth and development.

“We need to be basically put out there on the scene and we are important as well,” Shields said.

Newman added that programs like this would have helped her playing career greatly.

“They don’t focus that much on female sports as they do males,” she said. “It would have pushed me to compete more. To be more stronger (sic) and just to know that I can still play even though I’m not a male.”

The six-week She Got Game league starts Sunday at 4:30 p.m. at the Elite Prep headquarters located at 7130 East Shelby Drive.

