0 Former UofM, Mitchell High basketball standout Jeremiah Martin signs deal with Miami Heat

As an undrafted rookie in the NBA, nothing is promised for Jeremiah Martin. If he needs an extra push during the climb from the bottom, he doesn't have to look far.

“I’m playing for my family,” Martin said. “My daughter, I gotta feed her. So, every time I went into a game already knowing what's my reason why I’m out here.

You could see this motivation in Martin's performance at the Las Vegas Summer League.

The former Memphis and Mitchell High School standout routinely made relentless drives to the basket during an impressive run that included a 24-point performance.

This has led to a training camp deal with the Miami Heat. Martin now has a chance to develop his game for a respected franchise.

“Pat Riley, he's a hard-nosed guy,” he said. “Then just the tradition of players they had come out of there.”

Martin knows he'll have to focus on finding the perfect role and staying ready for all opportunities in hopes of making the roster.

“Whether it's being a defender,” he said, “being a backup point guard, a backup shooting guard, wherever they want me at, just being able to adjust.”

During this journey, Martin is bringing the city of Memphis with him. He's looking to join the likes of Andre Turner and Thaddeus Young as Mitchell alums turned NBA players.

“It's just great,” he said. “Just a testament of all the hard work and all the days, long days we had at Mitchell. Coach Phillips put us through a lot there. Just getting us molded for the situation that I’m in right now.”

Martin is thankful every day for his situation. Even if it means working his way from the bottom to the top.

“I’m just blessed and seizing every moment and just thanking God for just giving me the opportunity every day to live and actually live my dream out,” he said.

