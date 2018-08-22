0 Germantown high school girls' soccer team earning national recognition with 28 straight wins

Kate Handle isn’t used to taking losses.

“Last time I saw a loss was the semifinals of my sophomore year at state,” the Houston High School starting centerback said.

The year was 2016 when the Houston girls’ soccer program last lost a match. The Lady Mustangs won the Class AAA championship in 2017, also earning a top ranking by USA Today.

The winning ways have continued in 2018, with the squad outscoring opponents 19-0 through three games.

The Lady Mustangs are led by 14-year head coach David Wolff, recently named USA Today National Coach of the Year.

“At the beginning it was really hard for any type of attention that occurred,” Wolff said. “Now it’s just what are we doing next and that’s what we really want to concentrate on. Even within the games. You can’t be 100 percent for all of the games of the year. But what you have to do is those times you’re down you have to be able to pick yourself up and be able to finish the game off. That’s what they’re doing better.”

The Lady Mustangs will go for their 29th win in a row Thursday at Germantown. It will be yet another opportunity to add to a program rich in tradition.

Houston has claimed district, region and sectionals titles for 14 straight years, which is the longest active streak in Tennessee.

Wolff said fear is the key to this sustained success.

“We are afraid of the next opponent,” he said. “If we have a sense of fear about us and respect for the next opponent then we’ll do well. If we start to doubt that respect, then we’re going to have a problem.”

With this her final year of high school, Handle isn’t trying to take another loss. She knows hard work will help avoid this.

“We have a lot of talent on this team, but you have to work hard to maintain that,” Handle said. “You can’t get complacent. We know we have some talent but the second we stop working hard and working to better ourselves is the second we’ll fall off.”

