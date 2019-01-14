  • Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson out 2-4 weeks with left ankle sprain

    By: Jonathan Marshall

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The frustrating news doesn’t seem to stop for the Memphis Grizzlies. 

    The team announced Sunday that forward Kyle Anderson has a grade II left ankle sprain. 

    Related Headlines

    Anderson is expected to miss at least 2-4 weeks. He got injured Saturday in a loss against the Miami Heat. 

    Anderson, who is averaging 7.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and three assists per game, is a starter for the Grizzlies. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    His absence will test the team’s depth having already lost Dillon Brooks for the season (ruptured ligament in right big toe).

    This could pave the way for recently acquired Justin Holiday to see more minutes. In four games with the Grizzlies, he’s putting up 3.5 points and two rebounds in 17 minutes per game. 

    The Grizzlies are 19-23 on the year. They’re one spot ahead of the Phoenix Suns who boast the worst record in the western conference at 11-33. 

    This next stretch of games will be tough to say the least. 

    They visit the Houston Rockets Monday night, followed by a home game against the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday before road games against the Boston Celtics Friday and Toronto Raptors Saturday.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories