MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Grizzlies’ 2018-19 preseason and regular season schedule was released Friday, featuring several marquee match-ups throughout the year.
The Grizzlies will open the regular season on the road against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, Oct. 17.
Their home opener comes two days later, taking on Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks inside the FedEx Forum on Friday, Oct. 19.
The draft class featuring No. 4 overall pick Jaren Jackson Jr. will look to join veterans Marc Gasol and Mike Conley in getting Memphis back to the postseason.
Here are a few of the most anticipated home games for Memphis this upcoming season:
- Nov. 10 – Philadelphia 76ers
- Dec. 5 – LA Clippers
- Dec. 8 – LA Lakers (LeBron James’ first trip to the FedEx Forum as a member of the Lakers)
- Dec. 15 – Houston Rockets (First contest of the season against reigning MVP James Harden)
- Dec. 29 – Boston Celtics
- Jan. 9 – San Antonio Spurs
- Jan. 21 – New Orleans Pelicans (17th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Game)
- March 25 – Oklahoma City Thunder (Only home game against the rival Thunder)
- March 17 – Golden State Warriors (Only home game against the back-to-back NBA Champions)
View the team’s full schedule here.
