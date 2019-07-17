Grizzlies rookie Brandon Clarke quickly making name for himself after winning Summer League MVP

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - There is a lot of excitement in Memphis surrounding the addition of explosive point guard Ja Morant – as there should be.
But it looks like the Grizzlies may have another rookie stud. His name is Brandon Clarke.
At 6-foot-8 with elite leaping ability, the Gonzaga product by way of San Jose State put on a show while leading the Grizzlies to the Las Vegas Summer League championship.
Clarke was named Summer League MVP after averaging 14.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and numerous highlight worthy dunks and blocks.
He also took the championship game MVP Monday after scoring 15 points and grabbing 16 rebounds in a 95-92 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Grizzlies traded up from number 23 to 21 to select Clarke, so they’re clearly high on his game.
With his athleticism, he can be lethal in pick and roll action, a dangerous fast break option on the wing and a nice defensive presence at the rim.
However, fans who dream of seeing the trio of Morant, Clarke and Jaren Jackson Jr. will have to wait a little until the season starts in October.
Until then, they can enjoy life as Summer League champions and imagine the possibilities of a promising young core.
