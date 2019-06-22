0 Grizzlies rookie Ja Morant taking chip-on-shoulder mentality from Murray State to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Ja Morant is still taking it all in.

“I’m still in wow as we speak,” Morant said Friday at FedExForum after being introduced to Memphis for the first time.

RELATED: Memphis Grizzlies grab star guard Ja Morant with second overall pick in 2019 NBA Draft

You can’t blame him for being in a little shock. Becoming the second overall pick in the NBA Draft was an afterthought not too long ago for the Murray State standout.

It wasn’t that long ago he was grinding through grueling backyard workouts with his dad in the South Carolina heat.

This work included jumping on and off tires, which, of course, has produced an impressive dunk resume.

“It’s been tough,” he said. “At a young age jumping those tires wasn’t fun at all. I used to be kind of mad. But obviously it all paid off.”

Now, the 6-foot-3 guard has a shoe deal with Nike, a fan base that already loves him and a franchise that is handing him the point guard keys previously held by Mike Conley.

“I don’t think it’s no pressure but obviously I have some big shoes to fill from Mike Conley,” he said. “He’s a great player. I wish him the best.”

First-year Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins is confident his rookie point guard will transition well at such an important position in the league.

“We obviously know his great abilities on the court and one of his biggest things is his ability to be unselfish and make his teammates better,” Jenkins said. “Getting to know him just personally that’s all coming across and I look forward to building that relationship even further.”

Morant said he’ll keep that same chip on his shoulder that motivated him during those backyard sessions.

“Coming from what I came from,” he said. “Like my story, I’m going to always play with that chip on my shoulder. “I’m not gonna try to force anything. I’m (going to) just go out and continue to try to play my game and do whatever I can to help the team.”

