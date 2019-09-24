0 Grizzlies Training Camp Preview: A new era officially begins

For the first time in years, there is hope and seemingly a vision of a better future for the Memphis Grizzlies.

The franchise will officially begin their new chapter next week with a training camp at the Built Ford Tough Training Facility inside FedExForum (media day will be held Monday, Sept. 30).

Leading up to the big day, FOX13 will highlight storylines and players that may be worth watching throughout the season.

Let's start it off with a much-maligned area of this franchise, the front office.

The Grizzlies are starting fresh from top to bottom. It was a long time coming, especially after the embarrassing handling of former general manager Chris Wallace and J.B. Bickerstaff at exit interviews.

Jason Wexler is the president, but Zach Kleiman is the name to pay attention to. He's a 30-year old former Duke University law student charged with making roster decisions as executive vice president of basketball operations.

There was hesitation with this hiring, understandably so, given Kleiman's lack of experience building an NBA roster.

The early returns are positive, though. A roster that was once filled with retread journeymen has morphed into one with promising building blocks and flexibility to make moves.

The acquisition of Brandon Clarke on draft night was a savvy move and the addition of backup point guard Tyus Jones could prove to be invaluable as well.

Now, we wait and see what Kleiman and his colleagues deem an appropriate package for veteran Andre Iguodala (in another impressive deal, the Grizzlies also received a future first-round pick from the Golden State Warriors in exchange for Julian Washburn in June).

At 35 years of age, Iguodala doesn't want to spend his final basketball years in a rebuild situation. He won't have to based off reports that both sides have agreed he won't report to camp.

The Grizzlies will keep shopping the swingman leading up to the trade deadline in February.

