Grizzlies Training Camp Preview: The head coach

When it comes to off-season roster moves, the Memphis Grizzlies' front office has largely received praise.

The next level is whether they got it right with hiring Taylor Jenkins to lead, coach and develop this group of players.

This will be the first NBA head coaching gig for Jenkins, who came over from the Milwaukee Bucks.

He's been head coach of the G-League's Austin Toros and also spent time as an intern with the San Antonio Spurs and Atlanta Hawks.

One would hope that Jenkins took something from his stint in San Antonio, given the Spurs' reputation for not only finding talent but developing that talent.

Jenkins' hire also marks a change in basketball philosophy. A much-needed change actually. The "Grit and Grind" era will forever be a part of Memphis' culture but today's NBA game is all about space, pace, and positional versatility.

The Grizzlies have lacked in all three of these areas, but this could be changing.

"My belief, great pace and space," Jenkins said at his introductory news conference in June. "Exciting brand of basketball. Team oriented where the ball is popping and hopping."

There may not be many wins this season but the basketball being played will at least be pleasing to the eye.

Watching Jaren Jackson Jr., Ja Morant and Brandon Clarke develop and give fans hope of what the future could be is something worth watching.

Jenkins' ability to develop and put these players in the best position to showcase their skills within a system will be revealed.

But how much time will the 35-year-old get to learn and grow alongside his young players?

According to vice president of basketball operations Zach Kleiman, the franchise is playing the long game.

"The organization has made a significant commitment to Taylor," Kleiman said in June. "A long-term commitment and we're collectively vested in making sure that we get to that sustainable special place that we're building towards overtime."

