0 High school girls' soccer players suffer more concussions than any other athlete, study says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team has put on an impressive showing in the 2019 World Cup, possibly influencing many young girls who want to follow in their footsteps.

Those same young girls may be facing major risks physically.

A recent study revealed that high school girls’ soccer players suffer from more concussions than any other athlete in their same age group.

Houston High School girls’ soccer coach David Wolff has seen up close the impact of concussions on a young soccer player.

“I have an ex player, Daniel McMurtry, who was at Murray State,” Wolff said. “She didn't finish her full commitment because of concussions. It's a serious issue. It's something that you can't think about just in short-term. You want to make sure that the person's healthy when they're 40 and 50 years old.”

According to a recent study by the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, high school girls’ soccer players suffer the most from concussions.

This is largely caused by “heading,” a common move to strike the soccer ball – where a player hits the ball with their head at a high rate of force.

The study also said about 300,000 high school athletes suffer from concussions or mild traumatic brain injuries.

Wolff said a big factor in soccer is not knowing if a player has suffered head injuries while playing for their club team in the off-season.

“They play for me for four months,” he said. “They play for their club team for nine months. And really as a result of the privacy laws in regards to health you can't communicate to other organizations regarding that.”

Wolff said education and awareness has improved. He added less emphasis is placed on heading in practice.

There's also a focus on strengthening the neck area to withstand the impact of heading.

He told FOX13 that while concussions in soccer conversation in the United States have advanced, it's still lacking worldwide.

“I saw a game last year where an individual received a concussion and was back within four days and they just dismissed the fact that it possibly was a concussion,” Wolff said.

