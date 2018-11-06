0 Houston girls' basketball season preview

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - The Houston girls’ basketball team was one-win shy of a state title last season. The good news is the Lady Mustangs return most of that squad.

Still, the road back isn’t a forgone conclusion.

“They have to understand that what they’ve done last year, the year before, doesn’t equate to something automatically this year so there’s a challenge there too but I’d certainly rather have it this way than have 12 new faces here,” Lady Mustangs coach Ben Moore said.

Among the same faces are seniors Jayla Hemingway and Madison Griggs. The two form a talented backcourt with Hemingway committed to Mississippi State and Griggs headed to Memphis.

“We were one step closer than what we were last year or the year before last,” Hemingway said. “Hopefully, we can finish it out a little bit better this year. Just keep getting better.”

Griggs added the seniors know it’s up to them to finish business in the tournament.

“Leadership is very important to us because we have to lead our team to get to the state this year,” Griggs said. “Plus, we need it for next year. Just playing more together as a team. We’ve got more chemistry I think than anybody else.”

With Division I talent and experience, Moore knows the pieces are there. He said being the last team standing will come down to one phase.

“We like to go hard,” he said. “We like to rebound. That’s what’s kind of helped us make deep runs the last couple of years. We have really good players and so we know that on our worst night we can score.

It really comes down to how good we are defensively. So that’s just kind of part of who we are.”

