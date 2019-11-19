0 James Wiseman and Memphis Tigers wait for NCAA ruling

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Penny Hardaway knew the question would come. The Memphis Tigers basketball coach has them as well.

What's the deal with the NCAA's ruling on the eligibility of star big man James Wiseman?

"I wish I knew that," Hardaway said. "I really do. I wish I knew that. Maybe you guys can find out and then let us know? Because I'm not sure how that works."

Related: 'This too shall pass': Penny Hardaway says U of M fully supports Wiseman

After initially filing a restraining order against the NCAA, Memphis withdrew it, making Wiseman ineligible. The plan was to immediately apply for reinstatement.

The widely held thinking was that a quick resolution between the two sides would come soon.

Days later, the wait continues.

"We just want to know," Hardaway said. "It just seems like when it comes to Memphis man it's like I don't know. We can't get an answer. Last year we waited a long time on Lance Thomas not we're waiting on Isaiah Stokes, and we're waiting on James."

As far as when a decision will come? Hardaway reiterated that a timetable hasn't been communicated from the NCAA.

While Wiseman continues to practice with the team, the Tigers will continue playing games without him.

They return to the court tomorrow at FedEx Forum against Arkansas Little Rock.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.