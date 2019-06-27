0 Jaren Jackson Jr. ready to help lead Memphis Grizzlies into new era alongside Ja Morant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - You'll have to get used to hearing chants of “Jaren” at FedExForum.

As the Memphis Grizzlies enter a new era, they'll be relying on talented 6-foot-11 forward Jaren Jackson Jr. to lead them.

The 19-year old seems to be transitioning well as he made a surprise visit to the Grizzlies’ first ever all-girls summer basketball camp.

“It's crazy,” Jackson said. “You walk in and you see everybody's face. You see how they interact with you. You can't really put into words. You just gotta be thankful that you have the opportunity to change people's lives just by saying hello to them.”

Much has changed for the Grizzlies. Cornerstones Marc Gasol and Mike Conley are gone and Taylor Jenkins is now head coach.

“Great guy,” Jackson said of Jenkins. “Very charismatic. Really analytical thinking. I can tell he's good in fourth quarters and he has playoff experience, so I’m not worried about anything.”

Jackson will also have a chance to develop a nice duo with top draft pick Ja Morant.

“That's my guy,” he said of the explosive point guard. “He's definitely going to be right away a feature in what we're trying to do. You can see how he played in college so that speaks for itself. I really don't have to gas him up.”

There’s no need to gas Jackson up, either. He was named all-rookie first team after averaging 13 points and four rebounds per game in the 2018-19 season.

With his size, Jackson showed potential to be a two-way star. He's looking to be more lethal with improved ball handling and passing.

Jackson said he's focused on getting the Grizzlies back on track. He can feel the renewed energy from the fans.

“Our job is to stay focused and go out there and play hard for them every day,” he said. “I’m glad they're excited. I'm glad everyone is embracing this. It's a beautiful thing to see, but we've got one job and we're going to go there and do it.”

