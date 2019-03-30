0 Jeremiah Martin invited to national tournament, will compete with top seniors for $150K prize

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Jeremiah Martin gave Memphis Tigers fans a season to remember with his mesmerizing scoring display in February.

The Mitchell High School graduate now has his eyes set on the next level.

Martin has been invited to the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament in Portsmouth, Virginia. It will be held April 17-20.

The showcase, which has been going on for the last 67 years, features the top 64 seniors in the nation.

Martin will have a chance to compete in front of NBA scouts and representatives.

“It feels great because one, I get a chance to keep playing basketball,” Martin said. “Hopefully my dream come true to make it to the NBA. Then I was chosen out of I think 64 seniors around the country to be able to play.

“So, I just feel blessed and I’m just going to take advantage of the opportunity and try to make the best of it.”

The most recent Portsmouth alumnus to reach NBA stardom is Philadelphia 76ers forward Jimmy Butler.

Martin, who led the Tigers with 19.7 points per game, said he’s looking to prove he can play both ends of the floor at the guard spot.

He added that his workout focus has been adjusting to the professional 3-point line and adding strength to his 6-foot-3, 185-pound frame.

“Just my ability to run a team and play defense and make open shots,” he said. “That’s just one thing I want to showcase when I get there.”

Martin will also get to play during the Final Four stage next month. He’ll be among a group of seniors playing in the second annual college basketball 3-on-3 tournament at the Mall of America in Minnesota.

Every Division I conference will be represented as players compete for a $150,000 prize.

