0 Jevon Carter looking to provide defensive presence for Grizzlies

When you watch the game, the inspirations make sense for Memphis Grizzlies rookie Jevon Carter.

The guard draws from the past with Gary “The Glove” Payton and present in Los Angeles Clippers all-world agitator Patrick Beverly.

The latter makes sense, considering their Chicago roots. Having selected him with the 32nd pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, the Grizzlies hope Carter can create his own all-NBA defensive path.

“Just a steadiness and maturity,” Grizzlies head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said recently after the team’s open scrimmage. “We all kind of know who he is from watching him in college. His approach to the game is always business like.

"He’s serious without being rigged. He doesn’t talk a lot, but his actions do most of his talking which is something that we like.”

Carter developed a reputation as one of the premier defenders in college. He earned All-Big 12 defensive honors as a freshman at West Virginia. He finished his career tops in the nation with 112 steals.

All this while playing for the defensive-minded Bob Huggins. Carter was the leader of “Press Virginia”.

“Just playing for Hugs,” Carter said. “Playing for West Virginia, you got to be able to play on the defensive end. That’s what got me here so I’m gonna keep it up.”

In a league where slick handling and three-point shooting guards are all the rage, Carter is cut from the cloth of players determined to make life uncomfortable for the opposition.

What better city and franchise to land than Memphis? The glory days of “Grit and Grind” have faded.

Perhaps Carter – along with top pick Jaren Jackson Jr. – can help create a new wave.

“Just coming in, bringing energy,” he said. “Doing what I have to do. Doing what coach asks me to do.

Playing (one the) defensive end. Running the point when I’m put there and just keeping up the energy.”

Carter is just a rookie, so playing time will be inconsistent and there will be growing pains. The opportunity to hone his craft and earn minutes is right in front of him, though.

“It’s been fun,” he said. “Being able to be around these guys. Pros that have been in the league over 10 years. Playing with coaches that have played in the league for 10 plus years. It’s just been a blessing.”

Memphis tips off its 2018-19 season Oct. 17 against the Indiana Pacers.

