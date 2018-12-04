Joakim Noah 'blessed' for opportunity to play in NBA after signing with Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Grizzlies added depth to their front court Tuesday, agreeing to a one-year deal with veteran center Joakim Noah.
The 33-year-old last played with the New York Knicks, before getting released in October. Noah only played seven games with the team this year.
Having signed a four-year deal for $72 million in 2016, the Knicks still owe him $38 million.
Due to injuries and a suspension (violated league ani-drug policy), Noah only played in 53 games with the Knicks. He said stepping foot on an NBA court is a blessing.
“It means a lot,” Noah said following his first practice with the team. “I feel prepared. Working really hard just to have a chance. For Memphis to give me a shot, I feel really blessed. I’m very fortunate to be back in the NBA.”
At his best, Noah was one of the league’s top defensive players with the Chicago Bulls. He was the Defensive Player of the Year in 2014 and was named to the all-NBA first team.
He finished fourth in the Most Valuable Player race as well.
The hope is that Noah can tap into his knowledge of the game and provide extra support in the paint.
“He’s a hell of a defensive mind,” Grizzlies head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “He’s a hell of a defensive player. So that part will come easy to him. His skill set offensively with his ability to pass the basketball from the post, from the elbows, allows him to fit right in our system pretty quickly.
“That was part of the reason both sides of the ball why we had the interest in him.”
