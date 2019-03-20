0 Johnny Manziel looking to redeem himself with Memphis Express, make it back to NFL

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Express haven taken over local sports headlines with the news of Johnny Manziel continuing his comeback tour in Memphis.

The news was first announced Saturday.

Johnny Football was officially introduced Tuesday. His tone was of someone looking for redemption.

The 26-year old former first-round NFL Draft pick even hopes to get back in the NFL, something he hasn’t done since 2015 with the Cleveland Browns.

“I’ve done a lot of soul searching and a lot of looking at myself in the mirror and coming to the realization that when I’m on the football field and when I’m on a team, my life is substantially better,” Manziel said.

“I got immersed and lost in a bunch of things that only gave me temporary happiness. This game and what it’s done for me has kept joy in my life and made me abundantly happy.”

The San Antonio Commanders had a chance to add Manziel but decided to waive his college allocation rights.

Manziel's issues are well documented.

He's seen the highs of winning the Heisman Trophy as a college freshman in 2012 to the lows of getting banned from the Canadian Football League last month.

Express head coach Mike Singletary is all in on the possibility of Manziel redeeming himself.

“Trying to figure out how to get it right and want to get it right,” Singletary said. “I want to be around people like that. To me that’s what life’s about.”

Manziel went through a walk-through Monday. Singletary said things will speed up at practice Wednesday.

The coaching staff will then decide on whether or not he’ll play Sunday.

The Express will host the Birmingham Iron, featuring former Alabama star running back Trent Richardson.

