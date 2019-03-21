0 Johnny Manziel won't start Sunday, could still play in Memphis Express debut

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Johnny Manziel went through his first full practice Wednesday with the Memphis Express.

The troubled quarterback has made it known he hopes this opportunity produces another opportunity to play in the NFL.

Manziel’s journey back will begin along the Liberty Bowl sidelines Sunday when the Express host the Birmingham Iron.

Head coach Mike Singletary announced Brandon Silvers will get the start over Johnny Football.

Following practice, Manziel said he’s just focused on improving each day.

“Come out and keep working every day,” Manziel said. “Whether it’s foot work, whether it’s ball placement, whether it’s just getting the ball to come out of my hand a little bit better, which I feel it didn’t come out as good as I normally throw it a little bit today. But new environment. A little bit windy. No excuses, but I’m gonna keep working at it every day.

“So, listen, Christian (Hackenberg) and Brandon (Silvers) can both sling it. You guys see that. They’re both very talented guys. Listen, I think we all have a good relationship. We have at least the last couple days that I’ve been here. I don’t see that to change. We’re all here to try and get reps and all here to try to get better. I’m just another guy in the QB room right now.”

Singletary said Manziel looked good. He didn’t rule out the possibility of him touching the field Sunday.

“Brandon is definitely going to be the starter for this week,” Singletary said. “How much No. 2 plays? We’ll see.”

Just a few days in town, Manziel is feeling positive energy all around.

“It’s been great,” he said. “I’ve got a lot of positive vibes. Positive texts of encouragement. Walked around town a little bit and had some good conversations with some people from here. It’s been great. I think this is a wonderful opportunity for me and exactly where I should be.”

