Lady Rebels of Tipton-Rosemark enjoy one of the most successful seasons in program history

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Cameron Pridemore was fresh to the Tipton-Rosemark girls basketball program three years ago. It didn’t take long, though, for the head coach to realize special days could be on the horizon.

Cameron Pridemore, "The first day of practice I remember thinking, there’s pieces to work with and we can be a pretty successful program,” Pridemore said. “The next step was just getting everybody on board and really convincing them that they could be successful.”

Fast forward to present day and Pridemore’s vision is coming to fruition. The Lady Rebels are enjoying one of the most successful seasons in program history.

They started the season 17-0 before losing for the first time a couple weeks ago. The squad has been successful in recent years, but the vibe is different this year.

“Leadership definitely,” junior Megan Sanfratello said. “My eighth grade and ninth grade we didn’t have a lot of leaders at all. Now everyone knows their role and what they have to do.”

Not too long ago there was a little division within the team.

“Before there was a lot of clicks and we weren’t really as close as our team right now,” junior Abby West said. “There’s just a lot of different people that have come up and helped throughout the seasons.”

The arrival of Pridemore helped speed the development process for a talented group of players. The focus was developing a culture of sustained focus.

“My first year here was his first year here and he was young and I was young,” sophomore Brianna Hall said. “But as he got older he’s getting better and as I’ve gotten older I’ve gotten better.”

Pridemore’s main focus was developing a culture of sustained focus.

“The first couple years constantly trying to preach working every single day,” he said. “It’s a day by day process and to just take it day by day.”

Despite having no seniors, the Lady Rebels have developed the chemistry of a squad full of them. This is the product of growing up together on and off the court.

“We definitely have a lot of chemistry,” junior Anna Redman said. “We click easily. We’re all one. We play as a team. We work as a team. There’s a problem, we work to handle it.”

With a couple weeks left in the regular season, Pridemore and his crew will soon prepare for the playoffs. History can be made by winning the program’s first state title.

The Lady Rebels won’t skip any steps in their attempt.

“The focus is just being the best version of us day to day,” Pridemore said. “Taking it day by day and game by game and going from there.”

