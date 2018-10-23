0 Lausanne boys' basketball hoping for return to state championship contention

Lausanne boys’ basketball coach Marvis Davis knows it’s not a secret his squad is all about that fast-break life.

This is clear during one random preseason session. There is wiry junior wing Jalen Montgomery casually lobbing the ball off the backboard to himself and finishing with one hand.

Rising sophomore Alden Applewhite goes up with ease, showing why programs such as Memphis, Ole Miss and TCU are showing interest.

“Everyone knows Lausanne, we like to get up and down,” Davis said. “We play in transition. We don’t try to set up. So that’s what we’re doing. Getting ready for that.”

The Lynx are ready to get back to the state championship level reached in 2017 (lost in final four last season). The entire starting five of Applewhite, Montgomery, Johnathan Dejurnett, Cameron Simms and Schyler Forrest is back.

Speaking of that lineup, no one is listed under 6-foot-3. This length spreads over into the bench as well.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

“You’ll have some teams that we’ll play that have a seven-footer but then their guards are small,” Davis said. “I really like our length this year. From top to bottom we go from 6-2 to 6-8.”

Forrest (6-foot-5) and Sims (6-foot-3) are two of just three seniors on the roster. Forrest was named MVP of the 2017 state tournament.

“I feel like we can win it,” Montgomery said. “Last year we came up short…final four…but I feel like we can win it this year. We basically have the same team. Missing two players from last year. But we basically have the same makeup of team.”

The Lynx have the talent, experience, height and depth. Dejurnett said one element will determine if these elements all come together.

“I say it will take everyone buying into what’s being said in practice and everyone coming together this season as one,” Dejurnett said. “We didn’t have that fully last year and I feel as if this year will be different with everyone coming back starting. I think we’ll be ready this year.”

FOX13 High School Sports Zone will be previewing basketball teams from around the Mid-South ahead of the 2018-19 season tip-off. Stay with us for the latest previews.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.