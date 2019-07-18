0 Local 16-year-old baseball player's raw power could make him No. 1 overall pick in 2020 MLB Draft

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - A Southaven native is making a name for himself in the world of baseball.

Blaze Jordan has two state championships and a YouTube video with over three million views on his resume.

Jordan just returned home after winning the MLB High School Home Run Derby in Cleveland over All-Star weekend.

He also received a scholarship offer from Mississippi State before entering high school. Clearly, the 16-year-old is not hurting for attention.

“I kind of just have to pray about it a lot and just ask God just keep me humble,” Jordan said. “Because I know at any given point that it can be taken away from me, like an injury could happen or anything else could happen.”

Scouts are enamored with Jordan’s bat speed and power. He's been recorded hitting 500-foot home runs in multiple showcases.

This explains why Jordan could soon be a pro. He just reclassified from the 2021 class to become eligible for the draft next summer.

There's talk he could be the top overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft.

“I’m just kind of focused on just trying to get better,” Jordan said. “I know if I don't get better I wouldn't really have an option. You just gotta keep grinding and getting better.”

“Nothing is ever about him,” DeSoto Central coach Mark Monaghan said. “He's worried about the program. He's worried about being the best teammate he can be. It makes my job really easy.”

Monaghan said Jordan offers more than just natural ability.

“It takes more than being able to hit a ball far,” he said. “Being big, strong, whatever. You've got to have the intangibles and the mental makeup to do it. I feel like he's got that.”

Life could be different for Jordan a year from now. Right now, he just wants to enjoy the game as a high schooler.

“I’ve got a few other goals before then,” he said. “Like hopefully get another state championship which makes it three in a row. Hopefully we can make that happen.”

