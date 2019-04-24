Local high school golfer denied chance to compete at district tournament because she's a girl

TATE CO., Miss. - Hallee Yount was excited to represent Senatobia High School Tuesday at the District 1 tournament in Pontotoc.
Instead, she was forced to stay back – and it wasn’t because of how she played.
“I found out that I wouldn’t be able to compete because I was a female,” Yount said.
Yount is the first and only female golfer at Senatobia. The sophomore has been playing with the boys for the past four years, but her scores haven’t counted.
She’s even competed in past district tournaments as an individual.
Since Yount wasn’t playing with other girls, though, she’s been denied the chance at going to state.
FOX13 called and left multiple messages to the Mississippi High School Activities Association to try to get to the bottom if it. They have not returned our calls as of yet.
“It’s like a big deal for our school because (I’m the) first female golfer,” Yount said. “Only girl on the golf team. I just kind of wanted to go to state because it meant like a big deal to me.”
The school district’s superintendent told FOX13 Yount’s scores wouldn’t count even if she competed with the boys.
“Why were you being so discriminating toward me just because I’m a girl?” Yount said. “I would have hit off the guys’ tees or done whatever you wanted. It didn’t bother me. I just wanted to play.”
