0 Local nonprofit bringing back youth baseball to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - For Kerry Cobb, Will Carruthers Complex is a field of dreams.

“Both restroom doors had been kicked in,” Cobb said explaining what the complex looked like when he first saw it. “Everything inside had been destroyed. We had to replace everything inside from the toilets to the sinks. We replaced everything. Concession stand had been destroyed.”

Due to budget cuts, the city of Memphis did away with baseball programs. Cobb, who played football at Memphis, grew up playing baseball. He felt this was a major loss.

“It was a void where first of all kids didn't have anything to do in the summer,” he said. “You try to keep kids active and keep them involved. But you also want to expand their horizons during that time.”

Cobb helped revive baseball with the development of Memphis Little League in 2007. Little league's urban initiative provided over $60,000 to help the nonprofit.

Years later, it's still going strong. Cobb said the program's fees are the lowest in the city. The complex is in much better shape with five playing fields.

This is all work done on a volunteer basis with limited outside help.

“Everything in here is basically sweat equity,” Cobb said. “You got guys from churches, from corporations that just coming in giving their time. They understand what's going on out here. They're trying to help out.”

It's all paying off. The program's intermediate squad is heading to the state tournament in Clarksville next week.

Cobb hopes his program becomes a community pillar that produces great men.

“The ultimate goal would be to see one of them get drafted playing one day,” he said. “Hopefully they'll leave a ticket for me and I can sit down front. But bottom line productive young men is what we want to develop.”

