0 Local tennis phenom ranked nationally, hopes to reach Wimbledon by age 14

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Aspen Wooten loves the game of tennis. She spends six hours a day honing her skills.

The sport has a pull on her.

“Every single time you step out on the court you always have to fight for every single point,” she said.

Wooten's tennis journey started at the age of 3. Now 12-years-old, the Memphis native is on track to reach the highest level of the sport.

Wooten is ranked in the top-75 nationally in her age group. She's traveled all over the country competing and training with the top players and coaches.

The attention isn't on Wooten’s mind, though, but rather the work to get where she wants to go.

“Me focusing on my rankings would be kind of like having pressure, so I just try to play my very best every single time I get out on the tennis court,” she said.

The rise of 15-year-old Coco Gauff has inspired Wooten. She wants to do something Gauff didn't do.

“I just want to like, you know, play Wimbledon in a young age,” she said. “Probably like 14.”

Wooten is also aware of her status as a young African American tennis player.

“I like to see other African Americans playing tennis and I kind of like to inspire them to play tennis too,” she said.

Aspen’s father Andre Wooten said it takes a full support system to help a young phenom on their journey. This includes family and coaches at Tennis Memphis.

“The key is to have a good support system,” he said. “Not only support with family but support as far as coaches are concerned. A good organization, a good program. And also extended family as well.”

Wooten is in full support of his daughter's big dreams.

“There are no limitations,” he said. “As long as she wants to do it, she can do it. So, I’m glad she's got her sights set on that.”

Aspen’s aspirations go beyond Wimbledon.

“Be the greatest so that I can actually like be able to change the world,” she said.

