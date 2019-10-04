0 MAHS' Miller a rising star on the gridiron

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Academy of Health Sciences sophomore Cameron Miller knows what he's capable of doing on the football field.

"I play with a lot of swagger out there," Miller said. "Cause I knew every time I step on the field I'm going to be the best."

The confidence Miller has is the type that elevates not only his game but those around him. It's why you would be hard-pressed to find many sophomores in the city better.

"I think he thrives off of his teammates to try to help them become better players and better students inside the building," Lions coach and also Miller's father, Cedric Miller.

Those inside the Memphis Academy of Health Science are well aware of Miller's do it all exploits. He runs the ball, catches it, returns it and even defends it.

Playing for a small school, it hasn't been easy getting attention.

"He has a lot of friends that play at Germantown and a lot of big schools," Miller said about his son.

"They tease him all the time. Why you go to MAHS? Well, he told them you know, my talents can still be seen at a small school."

Colleges are taking notice after Miller's play on the seven on seven summer circuit.

His list includes the likes of Memphis and Tennessee.

"All my friends used to get offers," Miller said. "I used to be proud of them. They told me one day that I was going to receive my offers. Since the summer I've been working hard."

Miller knew his son was special from the time he was four and competing with his Southwind players.

"He used to actually get out there and run with my varsity team when his older brother was playing at Southwind," he said. "So I knew back then that he had a special talent."

Miller has the talent and confidence. He admits there's a chip on his shoulder too, making for a lethal trio on the field.

"It doesn't matter where the school you go to," he said. "If you can play you can play. The college coaches, if they want you, they'll come find you."

