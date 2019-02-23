0 Manassas High boys basketball hoping to add another banner 10 years after last state championship

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The banner hangs as a constant reminder of what was and what can be.

In 2009, a special group of Manassas High School basketball players went all the way.

“That group they were always together,” Tigers assistant Jerry Anthony said. “Whether it was in school, sitting together during lunch time, outside of the school, in the neighborhood. That group was always together. That group, that was a brotherhood. They had a family type bond.”

Ten years later, the same coaching staff and dedication to excellence remains. With this comes championship aspirations.

The components are there, complete with a talented senior nucleus.

There’s the developmental success story of big man Catthadious Moore.

“It’s very exciting,” Moore said. “I ain’t never won state before. My coach won state. I want to be like him. Like he won, I want to win state like him.”

You’ve got talented wing Wendell Rogers, who provides whatever the team needs.

“We’re small and we’re fast,” Rogers said. “Defense is our main priority. Defense wins championships.”

Then you have the little general. Standing at 5-foot-6 is Jalen Robinson.

“I gotta be the first person to get everybody energy up,” Robinsons said. “I gotta get everybody going when everybody down. I just be that point guard and get everybody going and just lead my guys.”

Leading it all is Gerald Harris. He’s state tournament tested as a coach and player at Manassas High in the 1980s.

“You know everybody is excited,” Harris said. “You have to keep your emotions intact and stay focused on the process of what you’re trying to accomplish. So hopefully the guys can do that.”

The word process is used often inside the Charles E. Thompson gym.

Trusting it has pushed the Tigers to a city championship.

“As long as everybody doing their job can’t nobody… the only team that really beat us is ourselves,” Robinson said. “If everybody keep going, everybody keep their energy up and everybody stay focused.”

Anthony believes history can repeat itself.

“They believe they can do something special this year,” he said. “They believe they have the coaching staff who has been there several times before and we can take them back there. As long as we stay focused and keep working hard in practice, anything will be possible.”

Ten years have passed since Harris led the Tigers to championship glory.

He said adding another banner will come down to what Charles E. Thompson told the Tigers of the 80s.

“He said never worry about your opponent,” Harris said. “Let your opponent worry about you.”

