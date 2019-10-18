Memphis freshman named to watch list

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The national spotlight continues to shine on the Memphis men's basketball program. Freshman Precious Achiuwa was among 20 players named to the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award watch list Wednesday.
The award, named after basketball Hall of Famer Julius Erving, is given to the best wing player at the Division I level.
This is high praise for a freshman such as Achiuwa. The Queens, New York native was one of the nation's top recruits and is widely considered a lottery pick in next year's NBA draft.
With his blend of size at 6'9" and athleticism, expectations are certainly high on the Memphis campus.
This probably won't be the last time a Memphis freshman shows up on a watch list. There's a Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award and the Tigers of course feature big man James Wiseman, the nation's top-ranked freshman.
The Erving watch list also includes Josh Green (Arizona), Matthew Hurt (Duke), Scottie Lewis (Florida), Corey Kispert (Gonzaga), Seth Towns (Harvard), Xavier Sneed (Kansas State), Kahlil Whitney (Kentucky), Jordan Nwora (Louisville), Tres Trinkle (Oregon State), Alpha Diallo (Providence), Nojel Eastern (Purdue), LJ Figueroa (St. John's), Elijah Hughes (Syracuse), Chris Clarke (Texas Tech), Anthony Lamb (Vermont), Saddiq Bey (Villanova), Jaden McDaniels (Washington), CJ Elleby (Washington State) and Naji Marshall (Xavier).
