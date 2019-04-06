Memphis Grizzlies assistant Jerry Stackhouse hired as new Vanderbilt head coach

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The state of Tennessee now has two former NBA players leading basketball programs.
Penny Hardaway just finished his first season at the University of Memphis, and now Jerry Stackhouse will join the college ranks.
The Memphis Grizzlies assistant was hired Friday to take over the Vanderbilt University men’s basketball program.
The sides agreed to a six-year deal.
Stackhouse takes over for Bryce Drew after finishing with a 9-23 overall record this past season and going winless in the SEC.
Stackhouse has spent time as an assistant with the Grizzlies and Toronto Raptors. He also led the Raptors 905 to a G-League championship.
Stackhouse joined the Grizzlies staff last summer.
