Memphis Grizzlies grab star guard Ja Morant with second overall pick in 2019 NBA Draft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Grizzlies have selected a player who could possible become the next cornerstone of their franchise.
Ja Morant, a guard out of the mid-major Murray State, was taken by Memphis with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft Thursday night.
Related Headlines
#RacerTradition -> #GrizzNation— Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) June 20, 2019
Welcome to #GrindCity, @igotgame_12 pic.twitter.com/rlPEqtweY6
Morant came seemingly out of nowhere and shot up draft boards, after showcasing his dazzling athleticism and playmaking ability throughout his sophomore season.
The Grizzlies just moved on from franchise cornerstones Mike Conley Jr. and Marc Gasol via trades over the past four months, so it seems they are hoping the duo of Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. – last year’s top-10 draft pick – can return the franchise to the playoffs and beyond.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
Memphis is in need of both scoring and playmaking, which is something Morant has in spades.
Morant averaged a double-double in 2018-19 with Murray State, with 24.5 points and 10 assists per game.
Watch @memgrizz fans react to the Ja Morant selection 🙌 pic.twitter.com/sNahMqYzCg— FOX Sports Grizzlies (@GrizzliesOnFSSE) June 21, 2019
In the Conley deal, the Grizzlies also received Utah’s first-round pick, so they will have the No. 23 selection Thursday night as well.
We’ll have LIVE coverage from FedExForum as the draft concludes with reaction from fans – on FOX13 News at 9 and 10.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}