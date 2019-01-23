0 Memphis Grizzlies listening to trade offers for Marc Gasol and Mike Conley, reports say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Despite their struggles of late, the Memphis Grizzlies have publicly maintained a desire to compete for a playoff spot – until tonight.

The first signal of a franchise starting to switch to the rebuilding lane arrived Tuesday.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported that the franchise will start fielding offers for star players Marc Gasol and Mike Conley.

Saying this season has been a struggle is an understatement. After shocking the league with a strong start, the Grizzlies have lost 19 of their last 23 games.

It’s probably not a coincidence this news comes after one of the more embarrassing showings of the season. The Grizzlies lost 105-85 last night to a New Orleans Pelicans squad without star big man Anthony Davis.

They’re now 19-28, good for second worst in the Western Conference.

Conley’s post game comments summed up the vibe in the locker room over the last couple months.

“It's really embarrassing. On a day like today (Martin Luther King Jr. Day), I think is very special for all of us,” Conley said. “Very special for the city, and for us to play the way we did, especially in the second half is unacceptable.

“Nobody is coming to save us. We have nobody coming into the door tomorrow that is going to change what we're doing. We have guys down. We've got eight, or nine, ten guys that can suit up. We need everybody to find it in themselves to get us out of this thing. Today was not us.”

Who the Grizzlies are is a team sinking fast. A new era will soon begin with promising rookie Jaren Jackson Jr. at the center of it all.

The NBA’s trade deadline is Feb. 7.

Gasol will be the easiest to trade because he can opt out and become a free agent this summer. Conley still has two years left on a five-year, $153 million deal (at the time was the richest deal in NBA history).

The Grizzlies have four more home games (starting Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets) before the deadline. We could be seeing the last days of Gasol and Conley in the Beale Street blue.

