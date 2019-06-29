0 Memphis Grizzlies set roster ahead of 2019 Summer League play

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The summer version of the Memphis Grizzlies will get going next week at the Salt Lake City Summer League.

The team announced its roster Friday, featuring guard Jevon Carter and forwards Ivan Rabb and Yuta Watanabe.

Top draft pick Ja Morant will sit out the Summer League after undergoing minor surgery on his knee earlier this month.

The team’s other first-rounder Brandon Clarke (acquired in trade with Oklahoma City) and second-year man Grayson Allen (acquired in trade with Utah for Mike Conley) won’t be eligible to play until all trades become official on July 6.

First-year head coach Taylor Jenkins will coach the summer team.

Some notable names include guards Shaq Buchanan and Keenan Evans. Buchanan shared the same backcourt with Morant at Murray State.

Evans was a star on Texas Tech’s Elite Eight team in 2018.

John Konchar may be a name to pay attention to. The undrafted guard from Purdue-Fort Wayne is expected to sign a two-way deal with the Grizzlies.

He’s 23-years-old, so more seasoned than the average rookie and enjoyed a productive college career, putting up 19.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.

Konchar is also the first player in NCAA history to produce 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, 500 assists and 200 steals. The 6-foot-5 guard could prove to be valuable with his diverse skill set.

The Grizzlies also have the rare NAIA player on their roster with 6-foot-8 forward Lyle Hexom from Peru State.

The Salt Lake Summer League runs from July 1-3. The team will then compete in the Las Vegas Summer League from July 5-15.

For a complete list of the players on Memphis' Summer League roster, click here.

