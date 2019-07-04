  • Memphis Grizzlies trade Chandler Parsons to Atlanta Hawks

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Grizzlies have traded Chandler Parsons to the Atlanta Hawks.

    According to sources, the former Grizzlies forward has been traded for Hawks' forward Solomon Hill and center Miles Plumlee.

    The announcement was posted via Twitter this morning via ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

    Sources also said Parsons and the Grizzlies were unable to agree on a buyout number, which resulted in the trade.

    The lack of time spent actually playing in games rubbed fans the wrong way. Knee injuries limited Parsons to 95 games out of a possible 246 for Memphis.  

    There's also the case of money. Parsons was making a lot of it. 

    Back in 2016, the Grizzlies’ front office thought the 6-foot-10 forward would bring some offensive firepower. That explains the $94 million max contract.

