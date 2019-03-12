Memphis guards Jeremiah Martin, Tyler Harris named to AAC all-conference teams

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The University of Memphis men’s basketball program was well-represented on the American Athletic Conference all-conference teams that were announced Monday.
Senior guard Jeremiah Martin, who has been on a hot scoring run, was named first-team. Guard Tyler Harris was named to the all-freshman team.
Martin put up 19.7 points per game during the regular season. His play in February certainly caught some eyes.
The Mitchell High graduate averaged 30.6 points in eight games in February. His run included games of 43 points against Tulane and 41 against USF.
Harris, another local product, averaged 11.1 points in the regular season. The Cordova graduate also set the program freshman record for 3-pointers made with 68.
The AAC will announce individual awards later this week. The player of the year, freshman of the year and coach of the year will be named Wednesday.
The Tigers will open conference tournament play at FedExForum at 2 p.m. Thursday against Tulane.
