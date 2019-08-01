0 Memphis high school basketball player starting to garner national attention

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - We have to talk about the dunk first. Kennedy Chandler completed one of the highlights of the summer a couple weeks ago with his flush over top-three senior Jalen Green.

You wouldn’t expect this from the Briarcrest junior listed at 6-foot-1.

“People say I have sneaky bounce because I’m fast,” Chandler said. “So, most people don’t expect me. Nobody expected me to dunk that, but I ended up dunking it.”

Chandler’s stock is on a sneaky rise thanks to a strong summer. Overlooked nationally a year ago, his collection of recruiting letters is outgrowing his shoe box.

“I’m just blessed,” he said. “It’s just crazy for all these college coaches to be recruiting me, texting and calling. It’s a dream come true.”

Chandler and his dad Kylan are fielding countless calls these days. He has offers from the likes of Memphis, Kansas, Syracuse and Tennessee.

Now, North Carolina, Kentucky and Duke are starting to pay attention.

“Roy Williams called me in the morning,” Chandler said. “Yeah I was shocked. I didn’t expect him to call me at all.”

Of course, the pull of playing for the Tigers is there.

“I’ve been getting a lot of questions for me like do I want to stay home or not,” he said. “But for me, I just keep on enjoying the process right now and see how things turn out in the future.”

It’s easy to forget Chandler has two years of high school left. More offers will come, but the smooth playmaking point guard is taking his newfound attention in stride.

“This is just a dream come true,” he said. I’m just blessed to be in this opportunity.”

