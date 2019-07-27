0 Memphis high school coach remembers NBA star Lorenzen Wright

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The memory of Lorenzen Wright is still strong for Fred Horton.

“I think about Lorenzen every day, 24/7,” Horton said.

Horton knew Wright before Division I schools and NBA came calling. He was his coach at Booker T. Washington High in Memphis.

There was something different the very first time he saw Wright play.

“When he got to BTW in that gym, I knew right then he was something special to deal with,” he said.

Those who saw Wright play back then described him as super athletic for his size at almost 7-feet tall.

Horton said he was coachable and well-liked throughout the school community.

“Never was a loser,” he said. “Good leader. School, the student body liked him very well. Well liked, Teachers and all.”

When asked about Sherra Wright’s defense team claiming Wright abused her and their kids, Horton said the man he knew didn’t have that in him.

“He was never that type of kid,” he said. “He was well liked. Wasn’t a violent kid at all.”

Nine years have passed since Wright was murdered. Even more have passed since his playing days at Booker T. High.

Horton said no amount of time can bring closure.

“They talk about closure,” he said. “It brings about closure. Once when you lose a child, there’s never a closure to that, never.”

