Memphis high school football players helping local hospital fight cancer

High school athletes are not all about school and sports in 2018.

More and more student athletes are giving back while giving their all in the class room and on the field.

We found a pair of football players who have more on their minds than just the game every time they put points on the board.

Eric Gray is a punishing running back. He carries the load for the Lausanne Lynx on the field, in the weight room, and even on social media.

But his presence in cyber space has little to do with his rushing yards or touchdowns.

With every touchdown he scores, the Michigan commit is also racking up money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital through the “Touchdowns for Cancer” campaign.

His dad, a former player and coach himself, planted the idea in his head.

"He was asking me about a charity, a charity I could do later on. Let's say you go to the NFL and you start a charity. He was asking me about that," Gray explained.

So just like when he searches for a crease in the line to run through, Gray began to look for just the right cause. He didn't have to look far.

"I looked over at his computer and he was like this is touchdowns against cancer," said Gray.

That computer belongs to his teammate, senior kicker Isaac Weiss.

“…This is a great way for me to get involved with something bigger than football, to use football as a platform to help others in a bigger way," Gray said.

Weiss’ connection to St. Jude is different. His little brother, who suffered from a rare auto-immune reaction, was a St. Jude patient when he was only 2-years-old.

"It was nothing life threatening or anything like that, but St. Jude helped and got him to be able to be who he is right now," said Weiss.

Now, the two Lynx teammates hope their common goal can make an extraordinary difference.

"Hopefully with the money we raise we can do something similar to what they did for my brother," Weiss said with a smile.

"When you in that end zone it means so much more than just six points on the scoreboard. That’s meaning that someone is donating money to help others which is way bigger than six points on that score board," said Gray.

