Memphis high school track star doesn't let poor vision slow him down

    By: Darrell Greene

    Updated:

    The sights. The sounds. Even the smells of the games. 

    We take our senses for granted until one is taken away.

    But not Skylan Stephens. 

    Stephens is a senior track star at Senior Middle High School in Memphis who, despite his challenges, can see nothing but a bright future ahead. 

    He has very limited vision after getting Cataracts in both eyes when he was just 5-years-old, but that hasn’t stopped him from achieving academically and athletically.

