Memphis high school track star doesn't let poor vision slow him down

The sights. The sounds. Even the smells of the games.
We take our senses for granted until one is taken away.
But not Skylan Stephens.
Stephens is a senior track star at Senior Middle High School in Memphis who, despite his challenges, can see nothing but a bright future ahead.
He has very limited vision after getting Cataracts in both eyes when he was just 5-years-old, but that hasn’t stopped him from achieving academically and athletically.
Hear his full story tonight – on FOX13 High School Sports Zone at 10:30 p.m.
