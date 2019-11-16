0 Memphis native, Ole Miss Commit Matthew Murrell shares his journey chasing his dream

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - He was humble enough to question the possibilities, but ambitious enough to fight for his dream.

At just 17-years-old Matthew Murrell left what was comfortable, all for a bigger vision.

"At first I was nervous about it, but then I had realized I have to do what's best for my future ...and make the right decision and I'm really happy I made that decision," Matthew Murrell explained.

Homegrown from Whitehaven, Matthew Murrell knew he wanted to be the best.

So bad that he was willing to leave anything that no longer challenged him to become the player he is today.

"When he finally grasped the idea it was met with a little resistance when I first introduced the idea back in February of this year, but once his former coach at Whitehaven took the job at Vanderbilt .. .he said mama I'm ready to go ... I said you ready to go where .. .he said I'm ready to go to IMG .. .And I said ok ... and the rest is history in the terms of that," Matthews mother Gladys Robinson shared.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

The 4-star guard whose now committed to play at Ole Miss next year knew that moving from Memphis to Florida his senior year of High School would be one of the hardest things he's ever had to face.

"At the end of the day you have to do what's best for you. Sometimes you may not want to do something because of friends or family .. .but family is always gone be there. And friends will be there if they're really your friends. So at the end of the day you just got to do you," Murrell said.

Memphis native Trey Draper, the Assistant Coach at IMG says he's been fortunate to coach someone of Matthews caliber.

"I always tell people that we didn't choose Matthew he chose us. He had options where he could've gone anywhere in the Country ...he could've stayed home, so we don't take it for granted," Draper explained.

Looking back three years ago to where he is now, the Ole Miss commit tells me his life has come full circle.

"I would just wonder when I was going to get offers and now I have options of what schools I can go to," Murrell shared.

Matthew's mother tells me she used to watch her son play basketball at a younger age, and knew his time would come.

"For those who don't know and I do know as his mom ... you've not yet to see Matthew reach his ceiling ... so the best is yet to come," Robinson said.

Matthew hopes his journey will plant seeds of motivation in the minds of athletes hoping to accomplish the same thing.

"Man keep working ... your time is gone come. You just got to keep grinding because one day you're going to be put in that position."

© 2019 Cox Media Group.