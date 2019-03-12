Memphis prepares to host AAC tournament for second time; locals hoping for large turnout

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It’s the calm before the storm on Beale Street.
This week, thousands of basketball fans will descend on FedExForum for the American Athletic Conference’s men’s basketball tournament.
“The more tournaments to come to Memphis, the more revenue Beale Street probably would get,” said University of Memphis fan Anthony Parson.
Some reports said the AAC earned $42.179 million overall in postseason tournaments for 2016-17.
Being a host city will likely mean a greater revenue share for Memphis.
This will only be the second time the Bluff City plays host – the first time since 2014.
“We can be known for something other than crime, that would be phenomenal for our city,” Parson said. “We could be known for our hospitality. We could be known for our mom and pop businesses.”
Central Florida fan Joe Reardon said he comes to Memphis quarterly for work.
He said if other schools’ fans travel like UCF fans, Memphis’ economy will be in for a treat.
AAC teams are expected to be in Memphis later this week. The tournament kicks off Thursday.
