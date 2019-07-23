0 Memphis set to take center stage for city's first ever World Golf Championship event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Making headlines this week for the World Golf Championship-FedEx St. Jude Invitational are the big-time golfers competing at TPC Southwind.

With 46 of the top 50 players in the world on hand, Memphis is taking center stage.

The heart and soul of the event, though, is the partnership with St. Jude Children's Hospital.

St. Jude is integrating our event unlike any other charity on the PGA Tour,” executive director Darrell Smith said. “We're excited to share this stage with them.”

Smith said they have about 1,800 volunteers. The impact of the event is a big motivation.

“If you asked them why they volunteered, it's because of St. Jude and the impact that we make for the children down there,” he said.

The impact has certainly been felt. FedEx has helped with raising over $38 million for St. Jude.

Multiple events will go on all week to continue raising that number.

“With the elevation to a world golf championship we're going to raise and make a big impact for St. Jude and raise a lot of money and drive a lot of awareness,” Smith said.

Smith said even the golfers are aware of how special the tournament is.

“It's important to us and it matters,” he said. “It matters to our volunteers, it matters to our staff and honestly to the PGA Tour players. I think they would tell you that the way that St. Jude is integrated here is unlike any other event that they've been to on the PGA Tour.”

A part of the fan experience is showcasing the best of Memphis, such as its food culture.

“The pit, which is right between the 8 tee and 9 tee celebrating Memphis iconic food – which is barbecue,” Smith said. “Central Barbecue, The Commissary, The Rendezvous and Hog Wild will be there.”

Smith told FOX13 sales have surpassed past years’ numbers, so the area will be packed.

