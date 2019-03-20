Memphis Tigers commit James Wiseman awarded Gatorade National Player of the Year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis East senior and future Memphis Tiger James Wiseman has won many awards throughout his high school career.
He received the highest honor today.
Wiseman was named the 2018-19 Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
Blessed to be named 2018-2019 Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year... Man what a blessing 🏆✅🏆 pic.twitter.com/pV6oLa5pRZ— James Wiseman (@BigTicket_JW) March 19, 2019
“Just shows a true testament to my hard work and dedication so for me to win this award is a true blessing,” Wiseman said. “Just dedicating myself to my craft really. Just locking in and just trying to completing my task which is hopefully make it to the NBA.”
Grizzlies star rookie Jaren Jackson Jr. was there to surprise Wiseman with the trophy.
He’s impressed with the skillset the local standout brings to the court.
“He's tall so he's pretty much able to dominate inside but you can see his skill set on the perimeter,” Jackson Jr. said. “His shot. He's able to really shoot with a hand up. I’ve seen that, and he creates for his teammates, so he pretty much does it all.
“That's what you need to be Gatorade Player of the Year. There's only one of them.”
