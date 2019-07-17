Memphis Tigers named preseason favorites in 2019 media poll for AAC west division

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - College football season is almost here, which means conferences are holding media days.
The American Athletic Conference held its session Monday and Tuesday.
The Memphis Tigers were picked to win the West Division in the preseason media poll. The division picks rounded out with Houston, Tulane, SMU, Navy and Tulsa.
UCF was predicted to win the East, followed by Cincinnati, USF, Temple, ECU and UConn.
The Tigers return 16 starters who played on last year’s West Division championship team. Two of the top players are senior running back Patrick Taylor and senior defensive end Bryce Huff.
Taylor was named to the Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List Monday. The Maxwell award is given to the player of the year in college football.
Taylor ranks fourth in school history in career rushing yards with 2,534 and fourth in rushing touchdowns at 31.
Huff is on the Bednarik Award Watch List for the nation’s top defensive player. Huff tallied 49 tackles, 9.5 sacks and 19 tackles for loss last season.
The Tigers open the 2019 season August 31 at the Liberty Bowl against Ole Miss.
