0 Memphis Tigers quarterback hoping to surprise defenses with his legs in 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis quarterback Brady White hopes to surprise defenses this season by what he can do with his legs.

"I'm not Mike Vick or Lamar Jackson but I definitely feel as I kind of watch film from last season I think there's opportunities where I could extend plays more with my legs," White said.

Speed is just one of the additions the redshirt junior made in the offseason. He's added weight and arm strength.

White threw for just over 3,000 yards and 26 touchdowns in 2018. But this season, he'll look to take it up another level.

"Being able to extend your throws down the field a little bit more which is something that I wanted to work on this off-season," he said. "Those deep balls and timing with receivers, it's cool to see that."

Tigers head coach Mike Norvell said White showed the ability to stretch the field in 2018. He just wants more of it.

"He showed that he could do that," Norvell said. "We had big plays with him pushing the ball down the field vertically last year," Norvell said. "I want more consistency in that."

Entering his second season at Memphis, perhaps the biggest difference is White's comfort leading the huddle.

"That connection I have with my teammates," he said. "Feeling like I'm a leader on this team and taking that step forward."

Norvell notices the evolution as well.

"The comfort of being the quarterback and being somebody that when he goes and talks to the receiver, the o-line or really anybody on this football team. The respect that is shown for what he has done and the work that he's put in," he said.

White added that he's excited about the cast of weapons he has in the backfield and at wideout.

"I'm really excited," he said. "I think we've got a really good group. Obviously, we have expectations. But there are things that people don't know about us that we're excited to show off so it's going to be fun."

The Tigers open the season August 31 at the Liberty Bowl against Ole Miss.

