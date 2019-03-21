Memphis Tigers to face Creighton in second round of NIT Friday night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It’s not the big dance, but the Memphis Tigers are still experiencing postseason basketball for the first time in four years.
They kicked off NIT play right on Tuesday at FedExForum by defeating San Diego, 74-60.
Next is a trip to Omaha, Nebraska to face Creighton. Tip-off is 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The game can be seen live on ESPNU.
The Bluejays (out of the Big East) defeated last year’s NCAA tournament Cinderella Loyola-Chicago in their opening round game.
The winner of this matchup will advance to the quarterfinals (March 26 or 27) to play either TCU or Nebraska.
The semifinals are set for April 2 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Norfolk State, Colorado, Xavier, and Texas are also on the Tigers’ side of the bracket.
The Tigers won the NIT championship in 2002. They were coached by John Calipari and Dajuan Wagner was named tournament MVP.
