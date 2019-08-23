Memphis Tigers to showcase incoming talent at pro day for NBA scouts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - With the nation's top freshman class, you can expect the University of Memphis to be a prime destination for NBA scouts and general managers this season.
Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway is getting a head start.
According to ESPN, the Tigers will host a pro day for NBA teams on Oct. 7 at the Laurie-Walton Family Basketball Center.
According to the report, the pro day will feature drills and tests similar to what players go through at the draft combine. This includes individual drills and scrimmages.
The Tigers will hold an open practice for scouts the next day as well.
Memphis' combine isn't the first of its kind. Former Tigers coach John Calipari has been hosting them at Kentucky over the last few years.
NBA teams will get a chance to look at some of the best freshman talent in the country led by big man James Wiseman and forward Precious Achiuwa.
Wiseman is projected as the second overall pick (behind Georgia freshman guard Anthony Edwards) in the 2020 draft, according to NBAdraft.net, while Achiuwa is slotted at No. 11.
These are the expected "one-and-done" guys, but there are surprises every season. The Tigers have a few players who may see their stock rise over the next several months.
Explosive guard Damion Baugh was overlooked among his more talked about freshman counterparts but has already caught eyes during preseason workouts and exhibitions.
Other first-year players include guards Boogie Ellis, Lester Quinones and forwards DJ Jeffries and Malcolm Dandridge.
