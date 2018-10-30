Moneybagg Yo, Zach Randolph visit Memphis home of top basketball recruit James Wiseman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - New life was breathed into Memphis men’s basketball with the hiring of Penny Hardaway as head coach. This move quickly placed the program in the conversation with top recruits.
The Tigers took a major step over the weekend with Olive Branch star forward DJ Jeffries committing to Memphis.
Jeffries picked the Tigers over Mississippi State. He was headed to Kentucky to play for former Memphis coach John Calipari but decommitted in the summer.
Jeffries is ranked as the top prospect in Mississippi and 47th in the nation by 247 Sports.
It doesn’t stop here for Hardaway and his coaching staff.
The top player in the class of 2019 is from Memphis. He’s a versatile 7-footer named James Wiseman from East High (where Hardaway used to coach).
Ironically enough, the Tigers are competing with Kentucky for his talents. Wiseman made an official visit to Memphis this past weekend.
He made headlines Sunday after posting a picture of former Memphis Grizzlies player Zach Randolph and Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo visiting his home.
James Wiseman had an in-home visit with Z-Bo and Moneybagg Yo. pic.twitter.com/M3FUYFLPcQ— John Martin (@JohnMartin929) October 29, 2018
The addition of Wiseman, along with Jeffries, would undoubtedly place Memphis amongst the best 2019 classes. The Tigers are also in the running for the 26th-ranked prospect Trendon Watford from Birmingham.
This time next year the Tigers could feature a lineup of current players Tyler Harris (Cordova) and Alex Lomax (East) along with Wiseman and Jeffries.
The Penny impact is real.
