Grizzlies trade rumors: Conley, Gasol speak about possibility of end of era in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Grizzlies fielding trade offers for franchise cornerstones Marc Gasol and Mike Conley has been the hot topic of discussion inside and outside the FedExForum walls.

With each passing day and trade rumor that pops up, the prospect of a future without these two can’t be ignored.

Neither can the fact that the trade deadline is Thursday and the Grizzlies host the Minnesota Timberwolves Tuesday. It could be the final game for Conley and Gasol in Memphis uniforms.

The mood at practice Monday was relaxed. Conley and Gasol were on opposite ends of the practice court, sharing laughs with players who will look to build their own legacy – the like of Jaren Jackson Jr., Jevon Carter, Yuta Watanabe and others.

The questions have been redundant, no doubt. But, you have to wonder.

How are they handling the uncertainty?

“Whatever happens, happens, and that’s all you can do,” Gasol said. “You thinking about it more or stressing out about it or not, like it doesn’t change the fact. They do what they think is best and that’s it.

“We’re speaking about the same thing over and over again and it’s not going to change.”

Conley’s name has been linked to multiple teams, most recently the Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons.

According to reports, the Jazz have offered a package that includes point guard Ricky Rubio, 28, and a 2019 first-round pick.

The Grizzlies are the only team Gasol (was drafted by the Lakers but never played for them) and Conley have known.

Change isn’t easy but it’s inevitable, especially in professional sports. Conley is well aware of this.

It doesn’t make it easy, though.

“I have so many great memories and experiences here in this building,” Conley said. “I just don’t even want to really think about it being the last time kind of thing. So just going to try to go out there and treat it as normal of a game as possible.

“But I know I’m going to be having it in my mind a little bit.”

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday, Feb. 7 at 2 p.m. CT.

