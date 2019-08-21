One of nation's top basketball recruits transfers to Memphis high school, adding to deep 2021 class

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The class of 2021 talent pool in Memphis got even better recently with the news of a top big man moving in from New York.
Moussa Cisse, a 6-foot-9 power forward, is transferring from Christ the King Regional (NY) to Lausanne High.
Related Headlines
Memphis now has five players in ESPN's Top 60 2021 rankings.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
Cisse is the highest at No. 9, followed by point guard Kennedy Chandler (Briarcrest) at No. 18, small forward Johnathan Lawson at No. 43 (Wooddale), small forward Aiden Applewhite at No. 48 (Lausanne) and shooting guard Jalen Brown at No. 55 (Trezevant).
According to 247 Sports, Cisse has received interest from Memphis, Connecticut and Georgia. This list should certainly grow in the next year.
Basketball season is still months away, but Marvis Davis and his squad over at Lausanne should be one of the most talented teams in the area over the next few seasons.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}